First PREMIER Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAVN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 3,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

