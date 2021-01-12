First PREMIER Bank Boosts Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $327,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.