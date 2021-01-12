First PREMIER Bank Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,541. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.