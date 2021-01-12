First PREMIER Bank Has $2.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 9,798,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,098,000 after buying an additional 1,458,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA remained flat at $$48.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 224,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63.

