First PREMIER Bank Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 121,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

