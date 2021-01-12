First PREMIER Bank Sells 628 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.63. 201,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

