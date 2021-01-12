First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Increased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 4.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $98.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.