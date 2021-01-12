First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 88.7% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,504,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 274,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.