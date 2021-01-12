First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 447.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period.

NYSE FDEU opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

