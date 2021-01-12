First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 95.3% in December

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 419.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 74,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $61.87. 7,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

