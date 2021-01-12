Flamingo (FLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.71 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $21.71 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00108230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00066030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00257867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00061797 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.49 or 0.83804495 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

