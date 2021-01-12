Flit Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a market cap of $670.12 and approximately $3,536.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00393981 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,140.10 or 1.00031246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.