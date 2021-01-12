Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several brokerages have commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FELE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,232. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

