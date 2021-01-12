Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Financial Contrast

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom and Navient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million 23.88 $24.84 million N/A N/A Navient $5.53 billion 0.37 $597.00 million $2.64 4.16

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Freedom and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 2 5 0 2.71

Navient has a consensus price target of $12.07, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88% Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Freedom has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, and other healthcare providers; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

