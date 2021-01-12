French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Down to $10.65

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.30. French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 188,264 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

About French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

