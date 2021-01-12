Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €60.40 ($71.06) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

FRA:FRE traded down €1.18 ($1.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €38.92 ($45.79). 2,413,972 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.12. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

