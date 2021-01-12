Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) Shares Up 1.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.80. 184,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 323,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEC. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$370.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.81.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$203.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

