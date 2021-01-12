Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.06. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

