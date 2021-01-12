Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.06. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

