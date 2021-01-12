FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Denny’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $909.33 million, a P/E ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after buying an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $23,900,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Denny’s by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 566,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

