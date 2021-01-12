FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.18.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,988,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.