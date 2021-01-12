FY2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

NXPI stock opened at $173.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

