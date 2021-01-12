FY2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

QSR stock opened at C$80.83 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.48 and a twelve month high of C$89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38. The stock has a market cap of C$24.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.19.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 111.71%.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

