FY2020 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $55.38 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

