FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

