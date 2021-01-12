FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ducommun Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

DCO stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 9.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 92.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

