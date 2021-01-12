FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Issued By National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDI. TD Securities upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

GDI stock opened at C$45.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.71. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$47.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.78 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

