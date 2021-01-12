FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issued By DA Davidson

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $36.29 on Monday. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $845.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ichor by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

