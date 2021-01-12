FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $944,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,780,543 shares of company stock worth $126,698,391.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

