FY2021 Earnings Forecast for People’s United Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBCT. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

