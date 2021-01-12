FY2021 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lifted by Analyst

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38.
GELYY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
