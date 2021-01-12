FY2021 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lifted by Analyst

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38.

GELYY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $85.78.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

