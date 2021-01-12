FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By Truist Securiti

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.49 per share for the year.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

B stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.