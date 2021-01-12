FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Allakos Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.07 for the year.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLK. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ALLK stock opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

