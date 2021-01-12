GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $2.08. GameStop posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.84. 432,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 12,690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

