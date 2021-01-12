Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GMAB opened at $41.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after buying an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

