Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,612. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.