Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($5.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOL shares. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOL opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.