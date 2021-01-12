Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.01

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 5072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on GVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Granite Construction by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

