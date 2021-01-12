Granite Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.92. 89,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

