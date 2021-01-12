Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up about 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,463,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $761.33.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.02. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.10 and its 200-day moving average is $555.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

