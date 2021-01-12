Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 143,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

