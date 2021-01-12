Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,624 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,126,902. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

