Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $23.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,733.28. 30,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,764.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,604.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

