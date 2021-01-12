Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,857. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

