Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

