Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Receives Neutral Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of GPK opened at $17.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 78,651 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,245,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 80.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

