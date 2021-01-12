Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.82.

NASDAQ GH opened at $154.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at $260,149,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,787 shares of company stock worth $7,597,708. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

