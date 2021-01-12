Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

