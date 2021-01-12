Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.69. Happiness Biotech Group shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 30,897 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

