Hashgard (GARD) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $273,171.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.78 or 0.04128015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00334837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

