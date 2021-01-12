HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $$54.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,950. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.